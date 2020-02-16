School to hold vigil for siblings hit by car walking home from school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Somerset Academy is holding a candlelight vigil for the siblings that were hit by a truck while walking home from school on Friday in North Las Vegas. It happened near the Somerset Academy Losee campus in the area of Lone Mountain and Losee.

The 9-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were transported to UMC Trauma in ‘very critical’ condition Friday afternoon. One of the children is in the ICU.

The driver, 47-year-old Mark Kline was booked into City of Las Vegas jail. He faces a distracted driving or vehicular manslaughter charge, depending on whether they survive.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at the campus’ football field. The school posted about the vigil on their Facebook page saying, “We hope you will join us as we rally together to support and send positive love to our family and students in need.”

Around 3:30 p.m., a truck turned onto Lone Mountain from Losee. The kids were reportedly crossing northbound on Lone Mountain in a marked crosswalk when the Kline failed to yield, hitting them.

Officers arrived on scene and began providing medical assistance to the victims.

Police do not suspect impairment as a factor in the crash. Officials also say they don’t believe speed caused the crash.

Kline’s blood was drawn for an impairment test, as is standard procedure in the case the incident turns fatal.

On Saturday, the school also posted the letter below to Somerset families, stating that the siblings are still in critical condition.

Courtesy: Somerset Academy Facebook

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with medical costs and additional support.