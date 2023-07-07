LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a new school year on the horizon, Las Vegas valley students are ready for new school supplies.

Uncommons, a retail-residential business complex, is inviting the community to chip in. It is partnering with Community in Schools to help with donation boxes for school supplies in July.

The organizers say the drive is an effort to relieve the financial burden of buying new backpacks, stationery items, and more.

Amalie Zinsser, Uncommons’ Director of Community and Belonging. | Photo: KLAS (Lauren Negrete)

“It starts with the kids, it’s our future, it’s what makes the community whole,” said Amalie Zinsser, director of community and belonging for Uncommons. “We want to support their education and kick start their year.”

Anyone is encouraged to drop off needed items at donation boxes within the businesses. From the usual notebooks and pencils to flash drives, hygiene products, and athletic shoes.

The supplies will be donated during the Fill the Bus drive scheduled for July 27.