School superintendent sends letter to Clark County parents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A letter to parents indicates officials are continuing to work on a back-to-school plan that will go to a vote at the Thursday, July 9, school board meeting.

Work on the plan this week was met with frustration from some teachers, and seems to set up child care problems for working parents that many hoped would go away before the school year begins.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent this letter to parents on Friday: