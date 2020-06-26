School superintendent sends letter to Clark County parents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A letter to parents indicates officials are continuing to work on a back-to-school plan that will go to a vote at the Thursday, July 9, school board meeting.
Work on the plan this week was met with frustration from some teachers, and seems to set up child care problems for working parents that many hoped would go away before the school year begins.
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent this letter to parents on Friday:
This is Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
I know many parents and employees are concerned about the plan to reopen schools and I want you to hear from me.
The CCSD team has worked hard to create a plan that includes input from our employees, parents, guardians, and the community. Know that this plan is designed with the goal of getting kids to schools within the established social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State of Nevada’s Path Forward Plan Phase 2 directives. The safety and health of our families and employees, and the education of our students, have been a priority as we have looked at options that allow us to bring children back to school while observing the many guidelines set forth.
You can find the recommendations by visiting ccsd.net and clicking on the main image titled Proposed Reopening Schools Plan.
We are working to create a Frequently Asked Questions document based on the questions and comments we have been receiving. The document will be posted shortly on our site and will be updated as needed.
The School Board will be holding a special meeting that will soon be announced to continue discussions. The board is expected to vote on a final plan at their July 9, 2020 meeting. Please follow the process by watching the meetings at ccsd.net.
Thank you for your time and patience as we all work together during this very difficult time for our entire community.
Superintendent of Schools