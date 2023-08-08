LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a new school year in full swing, crossing guards are needed at numerous locations around the Las Vegas valley.

Although Clark County’s contractor, All City Management Services, has been recruiting crossing guards, 40 more positions still need to be filled.

Neighborhoods in the valley in need of crossing guards are the southwest, central Las Vegas, Henderson, and Spring Valley. The guards are assigned to public and private elementary schools.

School crossing guards are needed at numerous locations around the Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

Nationwide, 100 children are killed and around 25,000 are injured while walking to and from school, according to the American Red Cross.

If you’re interested in being a crossing guard, applicants must be 18 years or older, pass an agility and balance test, and complete fingerprinting and drug and alcohol screening. The pay is $16 per hour, and crossing guards work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.

You can see what neighborhoods still need crossing guards and apply at this link or send an email to: LasVegasJobs@Thecrossingguardcompany.com.