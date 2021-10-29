School produces ‘Home Means Nevada’ video to mark state’s birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students and teachers at Legacy Traditional School produced a video of “Home Means Nevada” in tribute to the state for its 157th birthday.

The tribute video was done in collaboration with and created by Legacy students who recorded their own videos.

Nevada’s official state song is part of tradition as the school celebrates the occasion every year.

“I am quite proud of our students and how they virtually came together to create this very special Nevada Day tribute video,” said Mike Erickson, music teacher at Legacy’s Cadence campus.