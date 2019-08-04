School police put dogs to work in fight against guns on campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — King is a courageous K-9 with the Clark County School District Police Department.

His handler, Officer Kevin Woodland, puts King through a training exercise. He’s searching for specific scents — all to keep students safe.

“Find, find, up,” Woodland tells King.

King is one of four K-9s with the department. Each one tasked with finding firearms at schools.

The program started in January and thanks to a grant, four more doggie detectives will be added to the force this academic year.

“We’re running from one end of the county to the other end of the county, answering service calls for weapons, so with the four other guys, it would cut down on the response time,” said Officer Woodland, CCSDPD K-9 unit.

School district police say their K-9s found one gun on campus and several others off property last academic year. A total of 23 guns were confiscated, 17 from students last school year.

That’s why the dogs won’t just be responding to calls for service anymore.

“It’s probably going to be an expanded program this year where they will respond for random sniffs, but we’re still working that out with the superintendent’s office,” said Sgt. Bryan Zink, CCSDPD public information officer.

And Zink said that’s not the only improvement the department is making.  Over the summer, Metro police did ride-alongs with CCSDPD to get more familiar with the schools.

Both agencies now feel more prepared than ever to handle any situation.

“It’s a great way for us to share tactics just so that if need be, we know how each other operates and we can work together better as a team,” Zink said.

He adds the department’s biggest challenge is manpower. But they’re constantly working to address that issue.

“We’ve got eight officers that are in field training right now,” Zink said.

King finds what he’s been looking for.

“He’s looking back at me. He’s waiting for his reward,” Woodland said.

Officer Woodland hopes the department finds success in their improved initiatives.

“Hopefully, we send a message to the students that the Clark County School District will not tolerate kids bringing weapons on school property,” Woodland said.

“Good boy! Good boy!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics

Trending Stories