School officials stress safety on the roads, in buses as students return to classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The return to the classroom for some CCSD students also means the return of public school transportation.

While so many are focused on safety within the classrooms, it is important to remember that we must be aware of the how to keep our children and drivers safe on the roadways too.

In a scheduled press conference, school leaders came together to talk about kids returning to the classroom Monday and what that means for their safety in regard to transportation.

While it has been almost a year since CCSD students have used the bus system, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara made a point to address the plans in place once they hop aboard again.

“We will be operating 1600 bus routes across the valley. Drivers will load the buses from the back to the front and unload from the front to the back,” Superintendent Jara said. “Each student will sit in the next available seat and follow seat markings to ensure that our kids are practicing social distancing while on the buses.”

Another thing students and drivers need to be aware of are crosswalks.

With kids now walking home from school and using them more frequently, it is important for drivers to slow down and for walkers to be vigilant of their surroundings. That means keep your eyes up and not on your phone while walking.

Buses will also be thoroughly cleaned after each use and face coverings are required for everyone that enters. Hand sanitizer will be provided for students and drivers as they get on and off the bus.