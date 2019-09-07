School hosts annual community block party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the fifth year in a row, Marc Kahre Elementary hosted its annual block party. The goal is to bring the community together through fun activities.

The tradition started five years ago when Principal Sherian McGlothen started working at the school. She says it’s been a great way to unite the community — one that goes beyond their school.

“When I first became principal I saw a lot of division within the district and the community and i wanted to bring the community together to say we’re one,” McGlothen said. “Within this partnership we should be able to help each other with small businesses, faith, within the schools with academics and what we have to offer with CCSD.”

This party not only comes at the beginning of the school year, but also prepares students for “Respect Week,” which teaches kids to stand up to bullies.