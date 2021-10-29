School district will continue paying $320K Jara contract until 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–The Clark County Board of School Trustees voted to terminate Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara’s contract Thursday night.

CCSD trustees voted 4-3 to dismiss Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara’s contract.

Trustees Danielle Ford, Irene Cepeda, Linda Cavazos and Lisa Guzman voted in favor.

Right after the vote happened Jara read a statement and left the meeting. “I want to be very clear my focus never wavered from working every second day to improve the well-being and academic success of our students,” Jara said. “

In May of 2021, the board of trustees voted to extend Dr. Jara’s contract in hopes that he would continue his role until 2023.

The district still has to pay Dr. Jara out of his contract until 2023.

Jara was hired in 2018 and his annual salary was $320,000. He was hired for the job after a nationwide search.

Trustee Katie Williams did not support ousting Jara. She says if Dr. Jara sues, it will cost a lot of money.

“We are going to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars if not millions based on this one decision and all that money could have been going to our kids so it’s not,” Williams said.

Trustee Williams says there is no plan set on who will lead the district for now but it could be discussed in the November 18th board meeting.