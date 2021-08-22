School district offers extra help to families through Care Solace service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is continuing its mission to provide more mental health resources to students and staff.

This month, the district announced it is partnering with Care Solace, a support service that works with school districts.

Clark County families are adapting to another school year with COVID-19 restrictions.

“All the changes that we have gone through over the past two years, children and adults, has been very stressful,” said Margarita Romano, a mother with a school-age daughter.

Cameron Clark says while his high schooler is excited to be back, his fifth-grader is still adjusting.

“I think kids that age there’s a lot of nervous energy. So for him it’s been a little more tricky,” Clark said.

Other parents are finding themselves in the same situation.

Romano said, “Definitely it’s hard for them, as anybody. It’s hard for us going to the store. It’s hard to do anything.”

CCSD is now rolling out Care Solace to help anyone dealing with mental health issues.

The service pairs students, employees and their families to emotional support providers at no cost.

“It’s excellent that the district is adding more resources for families,” Romano said.

Romano said in-person learning was necessary for her daughter’s mental health, and she’s happy to see the district take additional steps this school year.

“It’s okay to ask for help,” she said. “It’s okay to talk to somebody when you’re feeling upset.”

As students head further into the school year, Clark hopes parents will have more open conversations about safety restrictions and mental health.

“I think the biggest thing is fear of the unknown,” Clark said.

“If people are not willing to at least have the conversations and try to manage some of that emotional difficulty then it’s going to feel like you’re sinking,” he said.

Care Solace is offered to families with private insurance, Medicaid and it’s also available to families that have no insurance. Help is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, and in any language.