School district expands Las Vegas Wi-Fi for students using buses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Internet access for more students in the Las Vegas valley is the goal of an expanded effort to use buses to provide Wi-Fi access.

A program that the Clark County School District began testing at the start of May will expand with a 14th bus route and the relocation of some stops to better serve students. The changes will take effect Thursday, May 14.

For a complete schedule and a map of bus stops, see links available at the CCSD Transportation Department website.

The unique approach delivers Wi-Fi to students who don’t have Internet access at home, allowing them to connect within 400 feet of one of the buses parked along the routes.

Students who have Wi-Fi access at home are urged to use their own connections, and to contribute to social distancing. Each bus will also be equipped with signs encouraging students and parents to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and encouraging people to wear masks in public.

For internet access, students will need to get the network name and password from the signs posted on or near the bus.

Students in need of technical assistance at the mobile Wi-Fi locations can contact the District Technology helpline at (702) 249-1825.