School crossing guards needed in southwest valley neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School crossing guards are needed for elementary school routes in several neighborhoods in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Ten regular or substitute guards are needed at this time. Crossing guards are paid $15 an hour and usually work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon. However, if you can only work a limited shift, you are also encouraged to apply.

Anyone interested in working as a crossing guard should email their name and phone number to LasVegasJobs@TheCrossingGuardCompany.com or apply online at https://acmssafety.com/careers/.

Currently, there are 675 crossing guards who work at 430 intersections in Clark County, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas.

Hiring requirements: You must be 18 years old, pass an agility and balance assessment, and must be able to obtain fingerprinting as well as a fee-based copy of Nevada Criminal History Records.