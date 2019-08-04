School bus drivers in demand for routes in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is always looking for qualified bus drivers, but that doesn’t mean you have to have a commercial driver’s license.

“We help you get the license,” said Frances Collins of the CCSD Transportation Department. “We start you out with your permit. Then we take you through two weeks of intense training and then we help you get your license.”

Starting pay: Just over $15 an hour.

A transportation job fair provided a glimpse at how the hiring process works.

A brief orientation for prospective drivers starts with filling out some information on an iPad. Applicants are told more about the process and then given a tour of their potential new office: a school bus.

Then it’s back to the transportation office. Dozens of computers help applicants get their 10-year driving history from the DMV.

“The benefits are great,” Collins said. “You get to work with the kids. You get to meet new people.”

The district has transportation job fairs every month. Online applications are at www.teach.vegas.

Everyone has their own reasons for coming to the transportation job fair, like Kirk Simmons.

“I tried truck driving for awhile, but I didn’t like being on the road too long,” Simmons said. “I have two boys at home and it’s an honor to make sure they get to school safely. It’s something special.”

While the transportation department is a big operation — more than 1,300 buses, more than 1,500 drivers — Collins said it’s the little things that can make a huge difference, like being someone the kids can trust to start and end their day with a smile.

“Sometimes that’s all they want is an open ear,” Collins said. “Somebody to listen to them. And I try to guide them as best as I know how.”

“All kids want to be heard. All kids want to be understood. So, as adults, we have to listen,” she said.

