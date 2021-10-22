School board to discuss Superintendent Jara’s employment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District Board of Trustees is slated to possibly vote next week on Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s employment in their next meeting.

A meeting agenda posted Friday for an Oct. 28, lists the discussion as “possible action on termination for convenience by the Board of Trustees of the employment agreement with Dr. Jesus Jara.”

The item was brought by written request of three trustees. The names of the trustees weren’t listed.

In May, the CCSD Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to extend Superintendent Jara’s contract through January 2023.

