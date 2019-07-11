School board meeting tonight could ‘correct’ Jara’s decision, union says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The union for administrators in the Clark County Schoool District says tonight’s vote is an attempt by CCSD trustees to take corrective action.

WATCH: Clark County School Board Meeting

Last month, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announce the immediate cuts to the dean positions to close a deficit of roughly $17 million.

The administrators union filed a lawsuit soon afterwards.

Part of the lawsuit claims the decision to cut 170 dean positions was made during a closed session without public notice, which violates the open meeting law.

“Tonight is big, very big,” Stephen Augspurger, head of the administrators union, said. “Maybe one of the biggest trustee meetings that we’ve had for a long time.”

“We hope the trustees will take the opportunity to correct what they approved in the unlawful closed session.”

The trustee’s decision tonight determines whether or not to eliminate the dean positions.

“If they vote of course to not take that action, then our deans are going to go back to work, school is going to open the way it would normally do so,” Augspurger said.

“If they vote to still eliminate the deans, that’s still going to require legal action.”

But Augspurger seems confident trustees will vote no.

Two trustees, Chris Garvey and Linda Young, told the union they oppose the decision to cut the deans.

Augspurger said he believes Linda Cavazos also opposes the cuts. He said Cavazos called him about inaccuracies in a letter he wrote to union members about the cuts.

“I said, tell me how we correct it. She said, ‘I can’t because it was a closed session and there was a vote taken but just know your information is incorrect.’ To me that was a pretty strong implication that she was also opposed to that decision.”

But the uncertainty continues to impact many deans.

“Part of this just really disturbing and anxiety driven time is the fact that we don’t have any control,” Greenspun Junior High School dean Lance Jarrel said.

But answers might come tonight.

“Our advice to deans right now is to stay put, let’s see what happens,” Augspurger said.

Last month all secondary school deans unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Jara, which hadn’t been done in the past 40 years.