School board approves money to help students with social, mental health issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School Board of Trustees cleared the way at its Thursday night meeting for a federal grant to help students with social and mental health issues.

The funds will allow social workers to assist children in need when school’s not in session. It will also reimburse the Education Services division for funding positions since July 1 and cover costs through June of 2020.

Mental health professionals are needed during times when kids are out of school, because tips keep coming into SafeVoice which is an anonymous reporting system for students. The number one issue students call about is bullying.

“During the summer, the state provides us with funds through a block grant so we can hire and fund social workers so they are managing and manning that system local, on the local front throughout those summer months until administrators return,” said Dr. Tammy Malich, assistant superintendent, CCSD.

The grant is roughly $14,000.