School board approves $100k settlement to family of teen shot at Canyon Springs HS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School Board voted in favor of a $100,000 settlement to the family of a teenager killed at Canyon Springs High School in September.

Eighteen-year-old Dalvin Brown was shot and killed at Canyon Springs High School last year. The junior was gunned down near the school’s baseball field after a fight.

Sixteen-year-old Kayin French was arrested in connection to his death.

According to his arrest report, there was a planned fight involving three students beating another student after school near the baseball fields.

Brown and French were involved in the fight when French shot Brown.

North Las Vegas Police interviewed one of the students involved in the fight who initially said he didn’t know French’s name but later admitted to having lied and identified him as the shooter.