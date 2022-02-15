Scholarship opportunity for high school seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are being accepted for the People over Profit (POP) Foundation Scholarships for Nevada high school seniors.

The scholarship program, sponsored by the Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU) through its POP Foundation, will be awarding ten scholarships to Southern Nevada high school seniors. Winning recipients will receive a $2,000 scholarship, renewable for up to four years, for a total of up to $8,000 to use towards higher education tuition.

The scholarship program recognizes seniors who demonstrate excellence in academics, extracurricular activities, and community involvement.

“As our scholarship program continues to grow, it is very fulfilling for us to recognize outstanding high school students and to assist them in achieving their educational goals,” said President and CEO of SSSCU Scott A. Arkills.

Applications must be sent by email to the credit union by midnight on Friday, Mar. 18. Winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU/POP Foundation Scholarship Committee and will be awarded at the 2022 SSSCU Annual Membership Meeting, held virtually on Saturday, Apr. 30.

For more information about the scholarship program or to apply, visit this link.