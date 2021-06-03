Scholarship in honor of 1 October victim helps local students succeed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In four months, the city will stop to remember the tragedy of 1 October. Nearly 60 people died when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017.

One of those victims was 20-year-old Quinton Robbins. Although he is gone, his legacy lives on in a scholarship fund which will get a boost this weekend with a golf tournament.

A foundation established in honor of Quinton Robbins is run by volunteers including family and close friends.

The event takes place Saturday, June 5, at Reflection Bay Golf Club” overlooking Lake Las Vegas.

Robbins loved sports. He played basketball and golf all four years that he was in high school.

The goal of the “Quinton Robbins Play It Forward Foundation” is to help the local schools and sporting programs he grew up in. He made a huge impact at Brown Junior High and Basic High schools. He also helped coach the freshman team and was getting ready to move up to coach the junior varsity team.

With the help of the community, his family has been helping students who were like him, students who are leaders on campus and kind to others.

“Unbelievable gratitude. They’re so appreciative they don’t know what they did to receive the scholarships sometimes and that’s what makes it even more genuine. Those are the type of individuals that we want to support. It’s all done anonymously,” said Joe Robbins, Quinton Robbins’ father.

The students are usually nominated by teachers or administrators and most students don’t even know they were nominated. The foundation awards $1,000 scholarships.

you can still donate, though, online and support their mission.