LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Treasurer’s office is announcing the start of the Nevada Kick Start scholarship giveaway where four students will be randomly selected to receive a $529 scholarship towards a 529 college savings account.

“College Kick Start helps Nevada kindergarteners and their families start planning and saving for higher education,” stated Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.

Parents or guardians with a kindergarten child enrolled in a Nevada public school can register their child’s 2022-2023 Nevada College Kick Start account. The accounts must be registered between April 17 – May 5 at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the giveaway.

Here’s what you need to do to register: