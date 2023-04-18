LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Treasurer’s office is announcing the start of the Nevada Kick Start scholarship giveaway where four students will be randomly selected to receive a $529 scholarship towards a 529 college savings account.
“College Kick Start helps Nevada kindergarteners and their families start planning and saving for higher education,” stated Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.
Parents or guardians with a kindergarten child enrolled in a Nevada public school can register their child’s 2022-2023 Nevada College Kick Start account. The accounts must be registered between April 17 – May 5 at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the giveaway.
Here’s what you need to do to register:
- To complete the registration, you need your child’s Nevada College Kick Start ID which you can look up at this link. If you need help, call (702) 486-4141.
- Register the account by clicking the “Register Account” button on the participant portal at this link. You will be able to choose a portal username and password. You will use this username and password to log into the portal to view your child’s Nevada College Kick Start account.