Scheme to buy Las Vegas show tickets ends in 6-year prison term, child porn guilty plea

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to six and a half years in prison for stealing credit and debit card account numbers, and he could get another 20 years on child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Shaun Patrick Anderson, 39, was caught in an FBI investigation after spending more than $500,000 on gift certificates and tickets to Las Vegas Strip shows using stolen account numbers. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2019.

He was sentenced by District Judge Andrew P. Gordon.

He will have to repay the money according to terms of his sentence, but he’s got even bigger problems after investigators found nearly 1,300 files of child pornography on various electronic devices during the course of the investigation.

Anderson has pleaded guilty in October, 2021, to possession of child pornography — which could carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan in February 2022.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI made the announcement.