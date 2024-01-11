LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early morning drivers may notice increased traffic over the next few weeks as scheduled maintenance will cause lane closures in the airport connector tunnel in Las Vegas.

According to the Harry Reid International Airport, overnight routine maintenance scheduled during January will cause the airport tunnel to be reduced to one lane from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The southbound tunnel will be reduced to one lane overnight on the following dates:

Jan. 14 to Jan. 18

Jan. 21 to Jan. 25

Additionally, the northbound tunnel is scheduled to be reduced to one lane overnight from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16.

According to the airport, the lanes will be reopening while work is not in progress.