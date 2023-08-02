LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a post from @RedRockCynLV on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be temporarily closed “until further notice.”

The post cites debris in the roadway from Tuesday’s flash flooding as the reason for the closure.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, a flash flood warning was issued for the northwest Las Vegas valley. That area included Summerlin south and the Red Rock area. The warning expired at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday’s storm brought heavy rainfall and gusting winds for northwest Las Vegas valley residents.

The Visitor Center is still set to open at 8:00 a.m., the post said.