LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Halloween just a week away, Nevada is in the midst of a spending spree on candy, costumes and scary decorations — an anticipated $171.2 million, experts say.

Halloween 2022 is seen as the first full-fledged spooktacular since before the pandemic.

The Retail Association of Nevada predicts:

$57.5 million on costumes

$54.4 million on home decorations

$50.3 million on candy

$9 million on greeting cards

And while it seems like Las Vegas is all-in, it has dropped five spots in the rankings for the best city to go to for Halloween. Last year, Las Vegas was No. 3 in a WalletHub survey, but it has dropped to No. 8 this year.

That survey ranked the 100 largest U.S. cities, and Las Vegas couldn’t hold its spot even though it came in first in two categories: Halloween costume stores per capita and candy/chocolate stores per capita.

Las Vegas was brought down by lower scores in four other categories: crime rate (30th), potential trick-or-treaters (41st), potential trick-or-treat shops (51st) and “walk score” (55th). The walk score measured “walkability and pedestrian friendliness by analyzing population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density,” according to WalletHub.

Nationwide, people are going to spend more than $10 billion for Halloween.

“Nevada retailers are ready for an enthusiastic Halloween celebration with consumer participation at the highest rate since 2018,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of the Retail Association of Nevada.

“Retailers remain cautious about the upcoming holiday season,” Wachter said. “Consumer spending is not a full reflection of what retailers are facing with ongoing shortages, interest rate increases to battle inflation, and high cost of fuel for shipping goods.”