Scary: Sinkhole swallows bus in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) — A sinkhole swallowed the back half of a bus in downtown Pittsburgh during the Monday morning rush hour.

The Port Authority said the bus was stopped at a light when the hole opened up.

Officials said a driver and one passenger were on the bus and the passenger had minor injuries.

THE LATEST: Officials say they will have to turn off power to some downtown businesses in order to safely remove the Port Authority bus swallowed by the sinkhole this morning. The bus is sitting on those power lines.



CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, KDKA, caught video of the vehicle stuck in the middle of the street.

KDKA reports that officials had to turn off the power to some of the businesses in the area in order to safely remove the Port Authority bus that was sitting on top of the power lines.