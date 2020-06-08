Scams follow COVID-19 payments, seeking money and personal information, IRS warns

A man walks into the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, DC on March 10, 2016. / AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Government payments to help Americans through COVID-19 have unleashed a wave of attempts by scammers, and it’s not just about stealing money. Thieves are also after your personal information, according to the IRS.

Opportunistic scams include selling fake at-home test kits, fake cures, fake vaccines, pills and advice on unproven COVID-19 treatments, an Internal Revenue Service news release from the Las Vegas Field Office says.

“Criminals seize on every opportunity to exploit bad situations, and this pandemic is no exception,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS is fully focused on protecting Americans while delivering Economic Impact Payments in record time.”

Fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses disguise criminal efforts to gain your trust and steal from you.

The IRS is working with law enforcement in the US and abroad to investigate these reports.

Scammers have also set up fake charities soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by the disease. The IRS describes some of the terms used in scam attempts:

“Some criminals are offering opportunities to invest early in companies working on a vaccine for the disease promising that the ‘company’ will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as “research reports,” make predictions of a specific ‘target price,’ and relate to microcap stocks, or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.”

A big increase in phishing schemes using emails, letters, texts and links often use keywords like “Corona Virus,” “COVID-19”, and “Stimulus” in varying ways. These schemes are blasted to large numbers of people known by the bad actors in an effort to get personally identifying information or financial account information to include account numbers and passwords.

