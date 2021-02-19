SCAM ALERT: Officials warn of fake texts claiming to be from NDOT asking for personal information

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials are warning the public to be aware of a texting scam making the rounds in Nevada.

The Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation issued the warning Friday about illegitimate messages asking people to update their driver’s license contact information with NDOT.

The Nevada DMV issues driver’s licenses and ID cards in Nevada, not NDOT. Officials say NDOT does not collect personal information from motorists.

Officials warn the public to watch out for misspellings and poor grammar to distinguish fake texts from real ones.

Drivers can renew their license or ID and change their address through the DMV website.