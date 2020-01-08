Scale the Strat: Special discount offered today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of people are expected to “Scale the Strat” in February for a good cause.

The annual event is put on by the American Lung Association Nevada and is challenging people to kick off the new year by taking the stairs to the top of the Stratosphere tower. The event benefits those fighting a lung disease.

The American Lung Association is offering a special limited-time offer that allows people to register online at half-price on Jan. 8, which happens to be National Take the Stairs Day. You can use the online code “Dare2Stair” for that discount.

The Stratosphere tower is 106 floors.

You can register at this link and save $30.

The fundraising minimum of $175 per climber still applies with the registration discount.