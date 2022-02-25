LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular fundraising event Scale the Strat returns to its original location this weekend after it was pushed outdoors by the pandemic.

Hundreds of climbers will tackle 108 floors — more than 1,000 vertical feet — on Sunday in support of the American Lung Association.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization. Masks will be recommended and proof of vaccination is required.

The goal is to raise money to help fight against lung disease. This year, around 400 climbers will take part in the event, including Pete Sabal on Team United OptumCare. He’s been doing this for the past 12 years.

“I climb for my mom. My mom had COPD. She had recently passed and I always think about how she struggled just to breathe day in and day out,” Saban said. “So the cool thing about the climb is when you get to those higher stairs you will be out of breath.”

Participants who make it to the top will climb 1,400 stairs.

The online registration is already closed but people will be able to register on-site on Sunday.