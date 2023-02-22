LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s an annual event that brings people from all walks of life to the iconic landmark on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, nearly 500 climbers will gather to take part in Scale The Strat giving many the chance to walk over 1400 steps and over 100 flights of stairs.

Scale the Strat (American Lung Association)

The “Fight for Air” stair climb event supports and raises money for the American Lung Association in Nevada.

Elite climbers will enter the stairwell at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod first for their 7:30 a.m. climb time. The event is expected to conclude around 1 p.m. Climbers are scheduled in heats every 15 minutes and will enter the stairwell in a staggered start.

Online registration closes on Thursday, February 23 at 11:59 p.m., however, climbers may register in person on Saturday, February 25 from noon to 5 p.m. during packet pick up at The STRAT Hotel Casino & SkyPod.

Climbers can also register in person on Sunday morning at the event. All registration and fundraising dollars must be paid prior to entering the stairwell.

Scale The STRAT 2023