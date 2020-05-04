Saxophone player keeps the music going through COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A professional musician who normally plays at strip properties has found a new audience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stacy Garvin now plays calming notes in a normally bustling Las Vegas neighborhood. The professional saxophone player has been serenading drivers for nearly three weeks, sharing his passion for music with the community.

“I try to keep it at a nice flow for the traffic that comes through,” Garvin said. “We’re going through a lot right now and I want people to feel good.”

Garvin says he chose the intersection of Fort Apache and Desert Inn after driving around town to find the perfect place to make the sidewalk his stage.

Garvin normally plays at two Strip properties, but the recent closures from COVID-19 keep him out of work. Instead of sitting at home, he puts on this live show a few times a week for a couple hours, giving drivers and people on the sidewalk a moment to enjoy and escape their troubles.

“It’s just reassuring to have someone out here creating art that normally wouldn’t be here,” said Storm Vollertsen, who lives nearby. “So, it’s kind of nice.”

“I’d rather give back by coming out here and playing for people out of love,” Garvin said. “If people can smile and have a good feeling, my job is done.”

Some show their appreciation by honking their horns or giving Garvin money. He says any amount helps pay the bills, but it’s not the motivation.

“My main objective is this, I want to sooth the people that’s going through it,” Garvin said. “I want them to say, you know what, it’s going to be alright. That’s my goal.”

Keeping the music alive and sending a message of hope to all who listen.