Save Red Rock’s ‘thank you’ notes an easy way to promote outdoors

The colorful rock formations of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, are viewed on January 3, 2017 near Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Advocates for Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area are working to secure funds to pay for projects — and to say “thank you” at the same time.

Save Red Rock’s “Attitude of Gratitude” campaign allows anyone to send thank-you notes to Nevada’s US senators and representatives, who unanimously supported the Great American Outdoors Act. Find the “Act Now” button on the Save Red Rock organization’s website:

The landmark federal legislation signed by President Donald Trump allocates nearly $3 billion a year to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

Show your Red Rock Attitude of Gratitude to save our canyon! ❤️ Send a thank you note to Nevada’s

elected officials who voted YES on the Great American Outdoors Act & funding the Land and Water

Conservation Fund. You can call too! Click here: https://t.co/OxghRxA4t9 #FundLWCF pic.twitter.com/BsWurxm7n6 — Save Red Rock (@SaveRedRock) August 24, 2020

Save Red Rock said when the legislation passed that as much as $4 million a year could be coming to Nevada. And they want Red Rock to get some of that.

“We applaud our elected officials for passing the Great American Outdoors Act. But now we need to make our voices heard, so we can be sure that Red Rock Canyon receives the funding it desperately needs and deserves,” said Heather Fisher, founder of Save Red Rock.

Among the group’s priorities:

Red Rock Legacy Trail

Restoration of Cottonwood Springs

Lovell Canyon

Fire prevention

Funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund could help continue work on these and other projects.

Save Red Rock notes that outdoor tourism generates $12.6 billion in consumer spending in Nevada and supports 87,000 jobs. Taking care of areas like Red Rock is crucial to locals and tourists alike.