LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to extreme drought conditions the organization known as Save Red Rock is partnering with scientists on a new cloud seeding program with the potential to bring much-needed water to Southern Nevada.

Those interested in donating to help the Make It Rain cloud seeding program can do so between now and Friday, Sept. 30.

Cloud seeding is used all over the world as a method for enhancing winter snowfall and increasing mountain snowpack.

The organization has already raised over $28,000 with a total goal of $150,000.

