LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everyone should be able to appreciate a good deal, especially one that saves people a few dollars and helps recycle water in the Las Vegas valley.

This is the goal of a program managed by the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) that allows anyone to download coupons for reduced-price car washes at area businesses that recycle the water used to clean vehicles.

The SNWA’s program has actually been around since 2004. Still, with Lake Mead water levels at historic lows and thousands of new residents moving into the valley, it’s a reminder the SNWA wants to spend a few of its dollars to help residents save.

“Participating locations all capture the water used and either recycle or reuse it on-site,” SNWA spokesman Bronson Mack told 8 News Now. The car washes then discharge the used water into the sanitary wastewater system where it can be treated and returned to Lake Mead, extending the water supply.

“Some people, however, prefer to wash their car at home, which is permitted,” Mack said. “The hose must be equipped with a shutoff nozzle and you can wash each car once a week at home. Mobile car washing is permitted with high-pressure low-volume spray equipment that uses less than 10 gallons per car. Water used to wash cars in driveways or at home is only used once, as that water is not captured and recycled like a commercial car wash facility.”

Coupons to 13 of the valley’s larger car washes and two “waterless car wash partners” can be downloaded from the SNWA website. The following are included:

7 Hills Hand Car Wash

Craig Road Car Wash

Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash

Funny’s Car Wash

Las Vegas Auto Spa

Oasis Auto Spa

Oasis Car Wash and Smog

Shortline Express Market Car Wash

Sinclair – Dale’s

Sinclair – Pecos Express & 7-Eleven

Snackers

Sparkle Car Wash

Terrible Herbst Car Wash

Ecowash Mobile Car Wash

Green Mobile Car Wash

The SNWA also addresses car wash fundraisers and said “water flowing off a property may be considered water waste.”

Lake Mead and the Colorado River Basin are experiencing a 20-plus-year drought. As of the morning of Jan. 3, 2023, Lake Mead is at 1,044.97 feet above sea level, or more than 184 feet below its full pool.