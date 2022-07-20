LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When is the best time to charge your new electric car? Or run the dishwasher, for that matter?

After 9 p.m., according to NV Energy. The answer goes a little deeper than that — just avoid the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. That’s the peak usage time for the Las Vegas market.

Solar power production can meet energy demand everywhere except that four-hour peak.

Maybe you thought noon was peak usage time. But in Las Vegas, late afternoon is the hottest period of the day, and air conditioners are working overtime to keep people cool. That dishwasher not only uses electricity — it heats up the house, too. Avoiding this four-hour period will save you money.

NV Energy offers a few tips on how you can be a part of the solution — and save some money, too. Here are some basics that are available, and links to where you can learn more:

Keep your thermostat at 78

Programmable thermostats:* — there’s no need to keep it at 78 when you’re not there, and you might sleep fine a couple of degrees higher

Energy audit:* NV Energy can conduct an audit of your home to tell you where you're wasting energy

New appliances:* Old appliances are less efficient

Air conditioner replacement:* It may be time for a more efficient model

It may be time for a more efficient model AC tuneup: Keep AC units clean, free of debris with good air flow around them