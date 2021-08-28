‘Save Afghanistan Rally’ in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rally in downtown las vegas is taking place in honor of those in Afghanistan.

The rally started at 5 p.m. and since then numerous amounts of people have shown up in support of those fighting in Afghanistan right now.

Many have families dealing with the tragedy happening overseas. The goal of the rally is to extend the evacuation past the deadline of August 31 to allow more refugees to come to the U.S.

For organizer Mustafa Abdi, he is proud to be an Afghan American and says to all of his people fighting back home, “he wants to do all he can to help.”

Originally the event was set to last for an hour but due to the great turnout, the organizers are peacefully continuing.

“It breaks our heart being in the community and seeing what is going on back home. You feel a tremendous amount of guilt. We want to do something, and we are here united with the afghans around the world. 17 countries are protesting today to extend this date and open the gates,” Mustafa Abdi, board member of the Afghan American Council of Las Vegas said.

Many people holding handmade signs and flags proudly displaying Afghan colors.

Metro is currently overseeing things as the rally is taking place.