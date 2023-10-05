LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- The popular exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia, known to many as Savannah Bananas, announced a stop in Las Vegas as part of its 2024 World Tour.

The fun will get underway on June 21 and 22 at Las Vegas Ballpark as The Party Animals take on the newest Banana Ball team, the Firefighters, in back-to-back games.

The Savannah Bananas and Pary Animals (Credit: Savannah Bananas)

It will mark the first road game for the Party Animals’ headlining tour.

Las Vegas Aviators season ticket holders can purchase tickets beginning Oct. 16.

Those who are not season ticket holders are encouraged to join the Ticket Lottery lists before Dec. 1. General admission tickets are $35 and Little Bananas 3 years of age and under are free.

The Savannah Bananas (Credit: savannahphotodude@gmail.com)

This marks the second time in Las Vegas for the Savannah Bananas, following the team’s debut at Las Vegas Ballpark in May 2023.

For more information click HERE.