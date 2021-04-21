Saturday vaccine clinic set near Lake Mead, Martin Luther King

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned Saturday, April 24, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Nevada Health Centers is offering the Moderna vaccine at its office at 1799 Mount Mariah Drive.

To make an appointment, go to nvhealthcenters.org/c19vaccine. Appointments are first come, first served.

An appointment for the second dose will be made at the time of vaccination, according to a news release. The second dose will be 28 days after the first dose.

The clinic wil run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although there is no cost, Nevada Health Centers ask that you provide a copy of your insurance card if you have coverage.