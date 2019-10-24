Saturday, Oct. 26 is ‘Pill Take Back’ day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If it’s time to clean out your medicine cabinet and get rid of unused or old medication, you will have a safe place to dispose it on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Studies show the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including medication that is stolen from medicine cabinets. Flushing the medicine, or disposing of it in the trash can pose health/safety hazards.

If possible, keep the pills in the original containers with the name marked out. Needles, aerosols and liquids will not be accepted. (Needles can be taken to Trac-B at 6114 W. Charleston Boulevard)

You can drop off your pills at the following locations:

Smith’s: 8555 West Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Smith’s: 10600 Southern highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

Henderson Police West Substation: 300 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

LVMPD Enterprise Area Command: 6975 W Windmill, Las Vegas LVMPD Northwest Area Command: 9850 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas LVMPD Southeast Area Command: 3675 E. Harmon, Las Vegas LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command: 8445 Eldora Ave, Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Dept.: 3755 W Washburn, North Las Vegas

Wal Mart: 1807 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas

Wal Mart: 8060 W. Tropical Pkwy, Las Vegas

Desert Vista Community Center: 10360 Sun City Blvd., Las Vegas