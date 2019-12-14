Saturday marks 7 years since Sandy Hook school shooting

(CNN) — Saturday marks seven years since one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza opened fire on the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. 20 children, all six or seven-years-old, were killed. Six adults, including three teachers, a principal, a therapist and psychologist were also murdered.

Lanza shot and killed himself after the rampage.

In 2014, the families of nine of the children killed and one teacher who survived the attack filed a wrongful death suit against Remington, which makes the rifle used in the shooting.

This year, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that the lawsuit can go forward. Remington filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last month, the court declined to take up the case.