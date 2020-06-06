Saturday is National Yo-Yo Day!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Saturday marks the 13th anniversary of National Yo-Yo Day!

June 6 is the birthday of Donald Duncan, the man who popularized the iconic string-toy in the U.S. The “Duncan” Yo-Yo was trademarked in 1932.

The history of the toy goes way before that though, all the way back to Ancient Greece.

A painting on a Greek vase dating back to 500 B.C., shows a young boy playing with a yo-yo.

A great way to mark the anniversary is to visit the National Yo-Yo Museum in Chico, California.

You can also teach yourself a new trick, like “walking the dog,” “around the world” or “the sleeper.”

