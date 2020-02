Second most venomous species of land snake in world.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many, there is no reason to celebrate snakes, but the slippery, slithery, spineless species actually has its own day. Saturday, Feb. 1, is National Serpent Day!

There are about 3,000 different types of snakes, and only about an eighth of those are venomous.

So, more often than not, despite being a symbol of evil, many of them are quite harmless.

Snake venom does have some positives. It has been touted for antibacterial properties and as a treatment for tumors for years.