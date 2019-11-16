Saturday is National Fast Food Day!

YAKIMA, WA – DECEMBER 28: Steve Calhoun prepares to bite into a double cheeseburger at Majors Hamburgers December 28, 2003 in Yakima, Washington. Two farms have been quarantined in Sunnyside and Mabton, Washington by the U.S.D.A after it was determined that a cow that came from the farms had been infected with mad cow disease, the first such case in the U.S. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Any excuse to eat fast food is a good excuse. So, this weekend, you don’t have to feel guilty because Saturday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day!

Fast food has been around for decades; Merriam-Webster Dictionary first recognized the term “fast food” in 1951.

It is considered any meal that has a quick prep time and is served to a customer in a packaged form.

If fast food sounds good to you, this is your day to celebrate! There are plenty of restaurants to choose from, as the U.S. has the largest fast food industry in the world.