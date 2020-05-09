Saturday is National Dog Mom’s Day!

(CNN) — Sunday is Mother’s Day, a big day to celebrate moms and all they do for their children. And appropriately, just ahead of it, Saturday is devoted to moms of furry babies.

May 9 is National “Dog Mom’s Day!”

A Rover survey found that three out of four female dog owners call themselves “dog moms.”

Also, 40% of them own clothing with the term “dog mom” on it.

A few ideas to celebrate Dog Mom’s Day include giving your pooch extra cuddles or baking puppy treats.

All those present are really for the pups and not the moms, but a happy dog makes for a happy dog mom!

Be sure to take a selfie with your dog and post to social media with “#DogsMomsDay.”