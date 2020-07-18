Saturday is National Caviar Day!

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — You know it’s fish eggs, right? Probably, but there are some things about caviar you may not know.

Since Saturday, July 18 is National Caviar Day, it’s the perfect time to learn more about the delicacy.

Event though there are different types of caviar, almost all of it comes from sturgeon. There are several species that all produce different eggs.

Caviar is considered a delicacy because fish eggs are so rare.

More than 100 years ago, sturgeon were over-fished for their eggs, so the U.S. had to temporarily ban harvesting them.

Even all this time later, their populations have still not recovered.

We have sturgeon farms now, but it takes each fish six to 25 years before they will start producing eggs.

So, the harvest, import and export of caviar is still restricted.

If you decide to enjoy the salty snack anyway, you can look for “no-kill” or “cruelty free” caviar, which is harvested without killing the fish.