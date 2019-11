Bison are seen in an open-air cage in Belovezhskaya Pushcha national park, near the village of Kamenyuki, Belarus, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

(CNN) — Saturday is the day to celebrate the national mammal of the United States, the bison! President Barack Obama made the national day official in 2016. The majestic and mammoth animal can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and live 20 years.

Today is #NationalBisonDay – a day to commemorate what bison mean to our nation & their significance in American history.



At Grand Canyon National Park, bison are only found on the North Rim. A project is underway to help restore bison to native lands: https://t.co/qOL5owkBbE pic.twitter.com/d1JvFS4WoP — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) November 2, 2019

In the 19th century, bison herds were nearly wiped out. Now, they can be found in all 50 states, living in national parks and refuges.

Bison, being one of America’s many symbols, play a big role in the nation’s culture and economy.

Happy National Bison Day!