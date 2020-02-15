Saturday is National Almond Day!

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — If you are nuts about nuts, well then go nuts! Saturday, Feb. 15 is National Almond Day!

Here are a few fun facts about almonds from Foodimentary:

The ancient nut is mentioned several times in both the New and Old Testament as symbols of divine approval.

While roasted almonds are delicious, don’t eat them raw! The prussic acid in them can kill you if you eat more than a handful.

Almonds have you covered if you have a sweet tooth. They are one of the primary ingredients in marzipan.