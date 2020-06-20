Saturday: First day of summer marks the longest day of the year

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Summer has officially arrived. Saturday, June 20 is the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere.
Saturday will have the most daylight, making it the longest day of the year.
According to Time and Date, the summer solstice will start at 2:43 p.m. in Las Vegas.
The sun will appear at the highest point in the sky, marking the start of the summer season.
For those living in the southern hemisphere, Saturday will be the shortest day of the year and marks the arrival of winter.
