Saturday: First day of summer marks the longest day of the year

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Summer has officially arrived. Saturday, June 20 is the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere.

Saturday will have the most daylight, making it the longest day of the year.

According to Time and Date, the summer solstice will start at 2:43 p.m. in Las Vegas.

The sun will appear at the highest point in the sky, marking the start of the summer season.

Summer solstice – the first day of astronomical Summer – is THIS AFTERNOON at 5:43pm Eastern. Today has the most daylight of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.



Number of hours of daylight:

Utqiagvik, AK – 24:00

New York – 15:06

Los Angeles – 14:26

Miami – 13:45

South Pole – 0 pic.twitter.com/cl9IT8tJZ8 — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 20, 2020

For those living in the southern hemisphere, Saturday will be the shortest day of the year and marks the arrival of winter.

