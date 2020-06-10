SATURDAY AT 1 PM: Coronavirus House Calls: Exclusive interview with Mark Cuban

LAS VEGAS (WIAT-TV) — As every state in the county begins to reopen, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban is optimistic about America’s economic recovery. He’s appearing on NEXSTAR’s ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m. The story will be shared in the 8 News Now news broadcast and live-streamed here on the website and our Facebook page.

WIAT-TV’s Jack Royer reports as Mark Cuban says there are bright spots for business amid the pandemic.

“I’m like everybody else. There’s a lot of stress,” said Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban is remaining optimistic as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The billionaire entrepreneur isn’t concerned about America’s eventual economic rebound.

“It is the absolute best time in the history of starting businesses to start a business,” said Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur, Owner of Dallas Mavericks.

Cuban, on NEXSTAR’s digital original, “Coronavirus House Calls’ this weekend, says despite the recession, new business startups have a good opportunity for success.

“If you’re starting from scratch right now you already have a good feel for new rules post-pandemic. You already have a good feel on how to implement social distancing if that’s applicable, work from home if that’s applicable,” added Cuban.

This week, the National Bureau of economic research said the United States officially entered a recession in February, ending a record-setting 128 month period of growth. Cuban says now, personal financial responsibility is more important than ever.

“As the consumer, really look and make sure you understand your personal financial situation with whatever you need to do. Now is the time to start budgeting,” added Cuban.

As each state is now starting to reopen it’s economy, Cuban urges patience.

“We have imperfect information as it pertains to the virus and so it’s hard to make the right decision, and we’re not gonna know until after the fact if we’re right or wrong,” said Mark Cuban.

He is remaining optimistic in the face of uncertainty.