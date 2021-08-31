Satellite, infrared views show Caldor Fire from new perspectives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new image of the Caldor Fire shows the fire from a satellite 22,300 miles above the Earth’s surface.

The image, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), comes from the GOES-17 satellite on the night of Aug. 30.

More stunning images are coming from work done at UNR using infrared cameras.

A thermal camera pointed toward the Caldor Fire shows flames heading into the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The images aren’t just eye candy — they are valuable for fire crews navigating through dense smoke that make visibility difficult. The camera helps identify flames and hot spots that need attention.

“The FLIR (forward-looking infrared) camera located on the tower on the top of Heavenly Ski Resort allows the fire to be monitored through the heavy smoke and provides early identification of spot fires, helping firefighters to respond appropriately,” Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Lab and UNR lead of the ALERTWildfire program told YubaNet.com.

The thermal camera data are on the ALERTWildfire camera page and are available to firefighters and the public to observe fire behavior.